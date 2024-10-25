Women outnumber men as 1st-time voters in all 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats

RANCHI: In a major achievement towards women empowerment, female voters have outnumbered male in registering themselves as first time voters on all 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand. According to the data provided by ECI, a sharp decline has also been seen in the registration of young men as compared to women in the last 2019 and 2024 elections.

Be it the exodus of youths from Jharkhand or growing awareness among young voters, women have left young men far behind in the registration of new voters of 18 to 19 years in the state.

As ECI data, the number of new voters in the age group of 18-19 years in 2019 elections was 5,49,619, whereas, in 2024, the number of young voters is 1,184,150. Moreover, the number of new male voters in this election has decreased by 10 per cent compared to the last elections, while the number of young women as first time voters has increased by 10 per cent in this election compared to the last ones.