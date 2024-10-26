BJP-AAP hit out at each other on paddy procurement ahead of Punjab by-polls

CHANDIGARH: The “tardy” paddy procurement crisis in the state has become a political minefield for the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government ahead of crucial by-elections to four assembly constituencies.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu today lashed out at the government over the paddy lifting, calling it “ineffective” and “immature” dispensation and said it led the state farmers to face hardships in grain markets.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang hit back at Bittu saying that now that the central government is failing to lift crops, Bittu suddenly remembers fake seeds.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed that CM Bhagwant Mann in a meeting with the Union Food Minister had claimed that the state has space which is double the requirement of storing fresh crops.

“We will meet the Punjab Governor for his intervention in the matter.”

Rejecting the accusation of the ruling AAP, which blamed the Centre for not evacuating foodgrain stock from Punjab, he said irrespective of which political party was in Punjab, smooth foodgrain procurement took place and blamed the AAP regime for its complete failure in ensuring smooth crop purchase.