BJP appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai as working president of Jharkhand BJP

RANCHI: BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Ravindra Kumar Rai, a former MP, as the working president of the BJP’s Jharkhand unit with immediate effect.

According to an official communique from BJP headquarters, "National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Dr. Ravindra Kumar Rai, former MP as the working president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand."

This appointment will be effective immediately. it said. Apparently, the decision was taken following rumours that Ravindra Kumar Rai may join JMM after being denied a ticket from the BJP. Later, Assam CM and co-election in-charge of Jharkhand Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his house to pacify him following which Rai denied it, saying he is a dedicated party worker.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP announced first list of 66 candidates for the polls as the ruling JMM-led alliance finalised the contours of their seat-sharing agreement. BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with AJSU, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats and LJP one seat. JMM on the other hand, JMM has released its fifth list of candidates on Friday.

Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

