Centre approves road projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The central government has approved 27 road projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore to strengthen and modernize the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that efforts are being accelerated to commence these projects soon, as stated by the Madhya Pradesh government in an official release.

These 27 projects, totaling Rs 20,403 crore, include 14 initiatives under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The 612 km long projects worth Rs 13,658 crore, include Betul-Khandwa section (NH-347B), Deshgaon-Khargone section (NH-347B), Khargone-Barwani section (NH-347B), Baretha Ghat (NH-46), Salkanpur-Nasrullaganj-Budhni-Bari stretch, Jhabua-Raipuria-Petlawad section, Betul-Khandwa Package-4 (NH-347B), Sagar-Kanpur (Package-3), Sagar-Kanpur (Package-4), Gwalior City Bypass, Orchha-Jhansi Greenfield Highway Link, Sagar Bypass (Sagar Link Road-02), Jabalpur-Damoh (Package-1 & 3) and the Rewa-Sidhi section (NH-39).

Furthermore, 13 projects approved under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways cover 616 kilometers. These include the Mandla Bypass to Nainpur Bypass (NH-543), Sendhwa-Khetiya (NH-752G), Tikamgarh-Orchha (NH-539), Shahgarh-Tikamgarh (NH-539), Anjad-Barwani (NH-347B), Chanderi-Pichhore (NH-346), Sirmaur-Dabhaura (NH-135B), Powai-Saleha-Jasso-Nagoud (NH-943) Betul-Paratwada (NH-548C),Nainpur Bypass to Balaghat Bypass (NH-543), Lonia (Madhya Pradesh/Maharashtra border) to Burhanpur (NH-347C) and Singrauli-Chitrangi-Bagdara (NH-135C).