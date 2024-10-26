Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

NEW DELHI: Amidst the thaw between India and China regarding the standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Diwali, with the soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on October 31.

According to sources in the defence and security establishment, the Defence Minister is likely to be with the troops in the Tawang sector on the occasion of Diwali. Tawang happens to be a base for men in Uniforms including those of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

While the Defence Minister is in Tawang, the area will witness the flagging-in ceremony of the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally on October 30, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Senior Minister Chowa Mein.

It is pertinent to mention that the Tawang sector witnessed the first artillery fire from the Chinese side during the 1962 India-China war. This sector also saw the last ceasefire implementation.

In December 2022, Indian and Chinese troops clashed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Arunachal Pradesh border in the Tawang sector, resulting in injuries to soldiers on both sides.