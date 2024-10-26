Goods train breaks into two after coupling malfunction in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A goods train reportedly broke into two parts following the detachment of the coupling between its wagons while traveling between Katni and Bina railway stations in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

According to sources from the West Central Railway (WCR) Jabalpur division, the goods train, loaded with coal from Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh to Agra in Uttar Pradesh, split into two parts after a malfunction in the coupling of one of the wagons near Sumreri railway station in Sagar district.

The coupling, a chain-and-hook mechanism that connects various wagons to form a train, failed. As a result, the locomotive and some wagons moved more than 100 meters before stopping after the train manager contacted the driver via a walkie-talkie.

Train services were not disrupted, as the issue was promptly resolved, and the train continued its journey, according to a senior WCR official.