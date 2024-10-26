IIT-Jodhpur to host ‘Srijan’, India’s Centre of Excellence for Generative AI

The CoE was announced under the aegis of MeitY on July 27, 2023. Srijan will ensure long-term sustainability of the GenAI research beyond the initial phase supported by seed funding of Meta and support from IndiaAI.

IIT Jodhpur will devise a comprehensive plan that encompasses diverse revenue streams, strategic partnerships and continuous innovation. Its progress will be yearly monitored annually by the joint committee of MeitY and Meta for the duration of the funding support.

It will nurture the startup ecosystem of AI and other Emerging Technologies. In doing so, IIT Jodhpur will enhance accessibility to AI compute resources for researchers, startups, and all the other organisations with limited resources. It will also enable knowledge sharing and collaboration through workshops, seminars, conferences, and similar platforms.

Growth of AI talent

Programmes developed and initiatives taken by Srijan will enhance AI and Emerging Technologies expertise among researchers, professionals and students in India, contributing to the growth of AI talent in the country aiming to develope responsible AI through a collabo-rative development of compre-hensive tools and guidelines.