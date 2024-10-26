IIT-Jodhpur to host ‘Srijan’, India’s Centre of Excellence for Generative AI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to encourage students and young developers in the 18-30 age group to use open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to solve real-world problems, the IIT Jodhpur will host India’s Centre of Excellence for Generative AI, known as ‘Srijan’.
The Centre will foster collaboration in the field of AI and Emerging Technologies. The initiative is funded by Global social media major Meta, who is supporting the Center for Generative AI (GenAI CoE) by providing its Open Space technologies. The initiative is a part of a commitment with AICTE and MeitY and will be led by IndiaAI independent business division under the ambit of its YuvaAI (Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI) initiative.
The CoE will identify and empower the next generation of AI innovators and entrepreneurs using open-source AI and exploring possibilities in Large Language Models (LLM). The research under its aegis will be shared with students via AICTE and through direct connect with colleges.
Srijan will engage young developers to deploy open-source LLMs across India and unearth indigenous use cases through Hackathons. It will conduct master training activation workshops for select colleges, data labs, and ITIs, introducing them to foundations of LLMs to ignite interest. It will help support in creation of student-led startups experimenting with Open Source LLMs by identifying the young developers.
The CoE was announced under the aegis of MeitY on July 27, 2023. Srijan will ensure long-term sustainability of the GenAI research beyond the initial phase supported by seed funding of Meta and support from IndiaAI.
IIT Jodhpur will devise a comprehensive plan that encompasses diverse revenue streams, strategic partnerships and continuous innovation. Its progress will be yearly monitored annually by the joint committee of MeitY and Meta for the duration of the funding support.
It will nurture the startup ecosystem of AI and other Emerging Technologies. In doing so, IIT Jodhpur will enhance accessibility to AI compute resources for researchers, startups, and all the other organisations with limited resources. It will also enable knowledge sharing and collaboration through workshops, seminars, conferences, and similar platforms.
Growth of AI talent
Programmes developed and initiatives taken by Srijan will enhance AI and Emerging Technologies expertise among researchers, professionals and students in India, contributing to the growth of AI talent in the country aiming to develope responsible AI through a collabo-rative development of compre-hensive tools and guidelines.