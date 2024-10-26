Indian student feels 'betrayed' after forced transfer from PhD to master's at Oxford University

Lakshmi Balakrishnan, an Indian PhD student, has alleged that she was "forcibly transferred" to a master's programme by the University of Oxford without her consent, as reported by the BBC. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Balakrishnan has two master's degrees and spent nearly £100,000 (around Rs 1.09 crore) on her education at the prestigious university. She claims her thesis idea was accepted during the application process but was rejected in her fourth year.

"They forcibly removed me from the PhD program and moved me to a masters level course without my consent," Ms Balakrishnan said.

"I feel a sense of betrayal and I feel like I have been let down by an institution that I held in high regard. I already have two masters degrees from India and I paid £100,000 at Oxford to get my PhD, not another masters course," she added.

Raised in South India by her father after losing her mother at a young age, she made significant sacrifices to study abroad.

"I am the first person in my family to come abroad for studies and I hail from an underprivileged background, I made immense sacrifices to come and study at Oxford," she said to BBC.