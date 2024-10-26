Kedarnath by-election: Congress seeks to capitalise on BJP's uncertainty

DEHRADUN: After winning two consecutive by-elections, Uttrakhand's main opposition party, Congress, has put psychological pressure on the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party ahead of the Kedarnath Assembly by-election on November 20.

The BJP is still in the process of finalising its candidate for the upcoming elections, while the Congress party is simultaneously exploring opportunities to recruit potential BJP aspirants who may be denied the party ticket. This move has left the BJP, which holds a commanding majority of 46 members in the State Assembly, in a dilemma.

The last date for nominations is October 29.

Uttarakhand's recent by-poll results have set the stage for a thrilling contest in the upcoming Kedarnath assembly seat election. Since the 2022 assembly elections, the state has witnessed four by-polls, with the BJP and Congress evenly splitting the victories, two apiece.

However, anti-incumbency sentiments and internal conflicts within the BJP could affect the party's prospects. An announcement regarding their candidate is expected in the upcoming days.

Garima Mahara Dasouni, Congress's chief spokesperson, told The New Indian Express, "This is the land of Baba Kedarnath. The BJP has made not one, but dozens of mistakes, and they will be punished for their errors not just by Baba Kedarnath, but also by the divine people and voters of Kedarnath."