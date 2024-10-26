MahaYuti, MVA in huddle as no consensus on seats

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Key political adversaries in Maharashtra — the opposition MVA and the ruling MahaYuti — have so far failed to sort out differences in their camps over seat allocation. Congress leaders on Friday remained engrossed in their Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by party chief Malllikarjun Kharge in fine-tuning the second list of candidates.

On the other hand, MahaYuti partners, reportedly camped in Delhi, haggled for more seats, though BJP is leant to to have drawn the line, sources said.

Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) announced that they would contest 85 seats each, they are yet to reach an agreement on the remaining 33 seats. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party (SP) has also been pushing for five seats.