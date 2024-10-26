Meghalaya CM's wife aims to breach Congress stronghold in Gambegre by-poll

GUWAHATI: All eyes are on Gambegre in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills as Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, makes her electoral debut in the by-election scheduled for November 13.

Dr. Mehtab, who is contesting from the ruling National People's Party (NPP), is among the six candidates vying for the Assembly seat. Her entry into the fray follows the election of sitting Congress MLA Saleng A. Sangma to the Lok Sabha from Tura, which necessitated the by-poll.

Gambegre has long been a Congress stronghold, and the party is fielding Jingjang Marak, a close associate of Saleng.

Mehtab faces a tough contest, with rivals from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vying for dominance in the constituency.

The TMC has nominated Sadhiarani M. Sangma, wife of former MLA Zenith Sangma, while former insurgent leader-turned-politician Bernard Marak is the BJP candidate.