Meghalaya CM's wife aims to breach Congress stronghold in Gambegre by-poll

GUWAHATI: All eyes are on Gambegre in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills as Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, makes her electoral debut in the by-election scheduled for November 13.
Dr. Mehtab, who is contesting from the ruling National People's Party (NPP), is among the six candidates vying for the Assembly seat. Her entry into the fray follows the election of sitting Congress MLA Saleng A. Sangma to the Lok Sabha from Tura, which necessitated the by-poll.
Gambegre has long been a Congress stronghold, and the party is fielding Jingjang Marak, a close associate of Saleng.
Mehtab faces a tough contest, with rivals from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vying for dominance in the constituency.
The TMC has nominated Sadhiarani M. Sangma, wife of former MLA Zenith Sangma, while former insurgent leader-turned-politician Bernard Marak is the BJP candidate.
Observers note that Mehtab has a steep challenge ahead in winning the seat. However, the NPP remains optimistic.
The party’s national general secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar expressed confidence in her chances, citing a favourable “ground report.”
“The report from the field suggests that we are well ahead,” Dhar said.
NPP’s campaign is focused on development, with Dr. Mehtab stating that it is the party’s “key focus” in Gambegre.
Meanwhile, the Congress is determined to retain the seat, banking on the popularity of Saleng, who won both the 2018 and 2023 elections. “For other parties, this is not just a contest against the Congress but against Saleng himself, given his immense popularity in Gambegre,” said a political observer.
BJP candidate Bernard Marak, on the other hand, hopes to capitalise on what he describes as “underdevelopment” in the area. “The BJP is the best choice for the public, as it is in power in Delhi. Voting for BJP means ensuring development,” he asserted.