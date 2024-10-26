MoHUA launches rainwater harvesting initiative to boost groundwater recharge nationwide

NEW DELHI: As part of the nationwide water conservation campaign - Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will implement rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) to facilitate groundwater recharge in all its premises across states.

The premises include offices, institutions and residential colonies under MoHUA.

The ministry recently directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to promote groundwater recharge activities.

In response, the CPWD has issued instructions to implement rainwater collection and storage systems in its buildings, using ‘affordable and low cost’ method mobilising internal resources or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The department has also asked its officials concerned to ensure all existing RWHS are mapped, made functional and maintained well. For seamless tracking and monitoring, the officials have further been asked to upload the details of action taken on the portal created for the purpose by the Jal Shakti (JS) ministry.

The CPWD is a construction management department under MoHUA that provides services from project concept to completion, consultancy and maintenance management for Government offices.