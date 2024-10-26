MoHUA launches rainwater harvesting initiative to boost groundwater recharge nationwide

NEW DELHI: As part of the nationwide water conservation campaign - Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will implement rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS) to facilitate groundwater recharge in all its premises across states.
The premises include offices, institutions and residential colonies under MoHUA.
The ministry recently directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to promote groundwater recharge activities.
In response, the CPWD has issued instructions to implement rainwater collection and storage systems in its buildings, using ‘affordable and low cost’ method mobilising internal resources or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.
The department has also asked its officials concerned to ensure all existing RWHS are mapped, made functional and maintained well. For seamless tracking and monitoring, the officials have further been asked to upload the details of action taken on the portal created for the purpose by the Jal Shakti (JS) ministry.
The CPWD is a construction management department under MoHUA that provides services from project concept to completion, consultancy and maintenance management for Government offices.
The Jal Shakti ministry earlier this month wrote, along with an advisory, to other ministries and government departments to construct RWHS wherever it is required and undertake regular upkeep of existing units.
“It is essential to encourage other stakeholders and citizens within your sphere of influence to construct similar rainwater harvesting structures, thereby reinforcing the importance of community participating in water conservation,” the ministry also stated.
In June, MoHUA and JS ministry also jointly urged district collectors/ magistrates and municipal bodies in all states and union territories (UTs) to integrate water conservation measures with urban development projects.
This is to be done by prioritising funding and resources for the installation of rooftop rainwater harvesting structures in commercial and residential buildings.
Each district was tasked to ensure that all villages have at least five recharge structures to capture and store rainwater. The Municipal Corporations were requested to establish a minimum of 10,000 recharge structures within their jurisdiction in a mission mode.
Additionally, the central ministries and departments have been asked to utilise their existing schemes and resources to support the extensive construction of artificial recharge structures.
They are being encouraged to establish self-targets based on available land and office premises to expedite implementation and ensure wide-scale impact.
Public and private bodies such as schools, universities, hostels, and Anganwadis are also being encouraged to prioritize the construction of recharge structures to maximize water conservation efforts.