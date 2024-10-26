Mumbai Diary | For Thackerays, no more ‘remote control politics’

The next generation of the Thackerays seems to be stepping away from their families’ so-called “remote control politics” and is interested in roughing it out in the electoral field, which, many view as a healthy sign of democracy. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has nominated his son, Amit, to contest from Dadar-Mahim constituency in the assembly elections. Amit becomes the second Thackeray, after Aditya, to enter the electoral arena. While some are questioning Raj’s decision, terming it a “wrong time” and tough terrain for his son’s electoral debut, another section is appreciating the move, saying strong leaders often emerge from tough situations.

Pawar Sr screened 1.6K aspirants for nomination

They say age is just a number, and for Sharad Pawar — the patriarch of the NCP — this is certainly true. At 84 years, the politician is far from giving up and striving to secure his party’s victory in the assembly polls. Pawar has personally screened over 1,600 applications of aspirants from party aspirants eager to contest. He dedicated between 14 and 16 hours to understand their viewpoints and developing strategies for their constituencies. While he considers the inputs and views of the party state chief and senior leaders, but the final decisions on candidate selection rest with him.

MahaYuti faces rift over Nawab Malik candidature

The candidature of NCP leader Nawab Malik has become a point of contention between the BJP and its MahaYuti ally, NCP, ahead of the elections. The BJP has expressed discomfort over the NCP granting a ticket to the former minister, which has been conveyed to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Notably, Malik’s name was not included in the first list of candidates, despite him being the Anushakti Nagar MLA. In the second list, however, the NCP named Malik’s daughter, Sana Malik’s from Anushakti Nagar. As per sources, the party’s third list may bring a surprise with Nawab Malik as a candidate for the Govandi seat against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

