Only 26 out of 158 candidates are women in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Both the ruling alliance and opposition parties have offered an array of direct financial schemes for the women in Jharkhand, but have so far failed to give adequate representation to women in Assembly polls this time. As of now, out of 158 candidates declared by major parties, only 26 women have received the ticket, which makes only 16.4% of the total candidates. That’s despite the fact that women outnumber men in 31 of the 81 Assembly constituencies.

The JMM-led coalition government had launched ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ in August this year. Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 is sent to the bank accounts of the women between the age group of 18 and 50 years. The amount was later increased to Rs 2,500 per month, a hike apparently meant to counter the BJP’s ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’ that promises Rs 2,100 to every woman each month. ‘Gogo’ means ‘mother’ in Santhali language.