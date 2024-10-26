Pak terrorists behind Gulmarg ambush: Army

SRINAGAR: Pakistani terrorists were involved in the ambush on Army vehicle at Butapathri close to LoC in Gulmarg sector in J&K’s Baramulla, the Army said on Friday even as troops launched massive search operation in the forest area to track down the terrorists involved in the deadly attack in which two soldiers and two porters were killed and three others injured.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said that Pakistani terrorits ambushed an Army vehicle carrying soldiers and local porters in Butapathri area of Baramulla on Thursday to disrupt peace and stability in J&K. The area where the attack took place is 6 km from the famous ski resort of Gulmarg.

“The troops swiftly retaliated the fire, forcing terrorists to retreat leaving behind a weapon and rucksack and escaped into dense foliage, exploiting a nallah and fading light,” the spokesman said.

The Army launched a massive search operation in the forest area to track down the terrorists, who are said to be more than two in number. The security forces were using drones, copters and other electronic gadgets to track down the movement of the terrorists.