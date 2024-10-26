PM Modi, Spanish PM Sanchez to inaugurate TATA aircraft complex in Gujarat's Vadodara

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in Vadodara on October 28.
The complex, dedicated to manufacturing C-295 military aircraft, marks India’s first private sector final assembly line for military aviation. Additionally, PM Modi will launch and lay the foundation for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Amreli.
Under the C-295 program, Airbus will deliver 16 aircraft directly from Spain, while TASL will manufacture the remaining 40 in India, creating a complete ecosystem from assembly and testing to delivery and lifecycle maintenance. Key defence players such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., along with private MSMEs, are set to contribute to this initiative.
In October 2022, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara Final Assembly Line (FAL).
In Gujarat’s Amreli district, PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, including the Bharat Mata Sarovar a check dam upgrade that raises capacity to 24.5 crore litres, benefiting irrigation in surrounding villages.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 700 crore from the water supply department in Amreli district. Among these projects is the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline, which will provide an additional 28 crore litres of water to approximately 67 lakh beneficiaries across 36 cities and 1,298 villages in Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts. The foundation stone for the Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 in Bhavnagar district will also be laid, benefiting 95 villages in the Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas.
Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation for a new eco-tourism site at the Karli Recharge Reservoir in Porbandar.