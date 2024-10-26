Police ramp up security after ten hotels receive bomb threat via email in Gujarat's Rajkot

AHMEDABAD: Rajkot police have launched a citywide security sweep after a threatening email warned of bomb attacks on 10 prominent hotels, including popular five-star venues frequented by cricketers.

The threat, received during the festival season, has spurred heightened vigilance, with police conducting checks not only in the targeted hotels but also across other major establishments in the city.

At 12.45 pm, Rajkot hotels received a chilling email from a sender named Kan Din, claiming, "I placed bombs in every location of your hotel. Many lives will be lost today; hurry up and evacuate the hotel."

The threat triggered a swift response from SOG, Crime Branch, LCB, PCB, and Bomb Squad teams, who began extensive checks at the hotels. As of now, no suspicious items have been found.

PI R.G. Barot of Rajkot A Division told local media, “We received information from the crime branch regarding an email warning of bombs allegedly planted in Bhabha Hotel, Jyoti Hotel, and Imperial Hotel in our A Division area. Currently, teams including SOG and local police are on-site conducting thorough checks, but nothing suspicious has been found so far.”

In a string of escalating threats, the bomb threat to Rajkot’s well-known hotels followed similar alarming messages aimed at Delhi and Ahmedabad schools, and a prominent Surat mall. Recently, a series of bomb threats has led to emergency landings and diversions across the country, heightening security concerns. The threat to Rajkot hotels—echoing past cases in its tactics—has prompted a swift police response as the situation intensifies nationwide.