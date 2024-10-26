Pregnant Delhi teen killed, buried by boyfriend over marriage pressure

A teenager from Delhi has been allegedly killed and buried by her boyfriend and two of his associates due to her pregnancy and her desire to marry him. Nineteen-year-old Soni, a resident of Nangloi in west Delhi, was seven months pregnant and had been vocal about her wish to marry her boyfriend, Sanju (also known as Saleem). However, he was opposed to the idea and wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.

Soni was active on social media, boasting over 6,000 followers, and frequently shared photos and videos with Saleem, who had also posted about her on Instagram. According to her family, while they were aware of her new friendship, Soni would often jokingly refer to him as a "ghost" when they inquired about him. Reported NDTV

On the day of the incident, Soni went to meet Saleem after taking some belongings from her home. Authorities report that he and two accomplices took her to Rohtak in Haryana, where they allegedly killed her and buried her body. Police have arrested Saleem and one of his aides, while the third suspect remains at large, and efforts are underway to locate him.