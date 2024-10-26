Rahul says NDA govt’s policies have failed to ensure peace in J&K

NEW DELHI: Amid a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the NDA government, alleging that its policies have failed to establish security and peace in the region.
The Congress MP demanded that the Modi government take immediate responsibility and ensure peace and safety of military personnel and civilians.
In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, Gandhi said, “The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the cowardly attack on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely saddening. Two porters also lost their lives in the attack. I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”
He said, “The policies of the NDA government at the Centre have completely failed to establish security and peace in J&K. Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the state is living under the shadow of danger due to continuous terrorist activities, attacks on our soldiers and targeted killings of civilians,” Gandhi said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the terror attack and said that no amount of condemnation was enough for such acts of terror. In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, Priyanka said, “The news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely saddening. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilised society and no amount of condemnation is enough for this, Priyanka said.