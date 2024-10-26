Rahul says NDA govt’s policies have failed to ensure peace in J&K

NEW DELHI: Amid a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the NDA government, alleging that its policies have failed to establish security and peace in the region.

The Congress MP demanded that the Modi government take immediate responsibility and ensure peace and safety of military personnel and civilians.

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, Gandhi said, “The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the cowardly attack on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely saddening. Two porters also lost their lives in the attack. I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”