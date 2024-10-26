SBI report reveals declining income inequality, rising female labour force

NEW DELHI: The Gini coefficient, a statistical measure of income inequality, has shown a consistent decline in the country over the years, according to the latest SBI report.

The report, which analysed the Income-Tax Returns (ITR) data, said that the Gini coefficient decreased to 0.489 from the Assessment Year 2013 (Fiscal Year 2012) to 0.460 in AY 2024 (Fiscal Year 2023).

The projections for AY 2025 suggest an even further reduction to 0.441, indicating a trend towards more equitable income distribution among individuals, shows SBI report. It also notes upward income mobility among lower-income taxpayers. In AY 2015 (Fiscal Year 2014), 43.6% of ITR filers earning under Rs 4 lakh moved to higher income brackets.

Specifically, 15.1% transitioned to the Rs 4-5 lakh range, 18.7% progressed to Rs 5-10 lakh, while smaller percentages advanced to the Rs 10-20 lakh and Rs 20-50 lakh groups.