UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ statement gains RSS support

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's recent remark 'Batenge toh Katenge' (If divided, we will be destroyed) has received strong support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

On Saturday, RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, during an interaction with media persons following a two-day meeting of senior Sangh functionaries in Mathura, expressed his firm support for the call for Hindu unity.

“If the Hindu society does not remain united, then ‘Katenge to Batenge’ in the current parlance could become a reality,” said Hosabale.

Adityanath has been calling for social unity, stressing that divisions along caste lines would be detrimental to society. He has covertly opposed the demand for a caste census by the opposition.

Hosabale further emphasised that unity is essential, as divisions along lines of forward-backwards status, caste, and language would be detrimental to our existence. “The unity of Hindus is for the benefit of the people and the betterment of society. It will make everyone happy. Certain powers are working to break Hindu society, so caution is necessary,” Hosabale added.