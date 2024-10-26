UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ statement gains RSS support

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's recent remark 'Batenge toh Katenge' (If divided, we will be destroyed) has received strong support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
On Saturday, RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, during an interaction with media persons following a two-day meeting of senior Sangh functionaries in Mathura, expressed his firm support for the call for Hindu unity.
“If the Hindu society does not remain united, then ‘Katenge to Batenge’ in the current parlance could become a reality,” said Hosabale.
Adityanath has been calling for social unity, stressing that divisions along caste lines would be detrimental to society. He has covertly opposed the demand for a caste census by the opposition.
Hosabale further emphasised that unity is essential, as divisions along lines of forward-backwards status, caste, and language would be detrimental to our existence. “The unity of Hindus is for the benefit of the people and the betterment of society. It will make everyone happy. Certain powers are working to break Hindu society, so caution is necessary,” Hosabale added.
On the perceived tussle between the Sangh and the BJP, Hosabale diplomatically said that the Sangh is a public organization and does not have any conflict with any party. “We meet everyone—BJP, Congress, and industrialists. We want a society free from hatred,” he said.
Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Gautam Kutir, Mathura, on Tuesday evening. The meeting took place ahead of the national executive meeting of the RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal.
The CM also met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Yogi had a closed-door meeting with Bhagwat in Sapta Kutir that lasted over two and a half hours.
According to an RSS spokesperson, the Chief Minister discussed some national issues with Bhagwat.
Meanwhile, Hosabale expressed concern over the increasing number of cases of religious conversions in various parts of the country. He also spoke about the attacks on Hindus during Ganesh Visarjan and Durga Puja. “The Hindu society needs to protect itself and live united,” he urged.
Regarding the recent atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh during the unrest in the neighboring country, Hosabale said the Sangh believes that the Hindus of Bangladesh should remain there instead of migrating. “Hindus of Bangladesh should be protected, and those who believe in the Sangh are working together in Bangladesh as well,” he said.
The RSS general secretary also advocated for a strict law to regulate OTT platforms, highlighting that children now have easy access to mobile devices, and the content available on such platforms is negatively impacting their young minds.
On Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Hosabale said that the case is sub-judice. “I hope the court will settle the issue soon. The Ayodhya dispute was resolved, but not every case needs to follow the same path. We should have faith in the judiciary. Hindus are raising the issue, and we stand with them,” he observed.
On the proposed changes to the Waqf Amendment Bill, Hosabale remarked that several amendments were made until 2013 under the UPA regime, describing them as part of a conspiracy. “These amendments need to be corrected now,” he said.
Regarding his meeting with CM Yogi and whether he participated in the RSS national executive, Hosabale said that he met the UP CM for half an hour, during which they discussed preparations for the Mahakumbh.
When asked if the Sangh had any specific message for the BJP, Hosabale clarified that the RSS national executive meeting was not held to convey a message to any particular political party. “We give our message to the entire society,” he added.