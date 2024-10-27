Nation

Aaditya Thackeray calls railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw 'incapable' over Bandra stampede

Ahead of Diwali, many passengers rushed to board unreserved trains at Bandra Terminus resulting in the tragedy.
ANI
MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday slammed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station that injured at least nine people.

He said the incident reflected how incapable the current Railways Minister is.

"Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is," Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

"The BJP has made Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, a prabhari for BJP Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents that occur with the railways. Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers," he added.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said such railway accidents are happening in Maharashtra despite the state having a "double-engine" government.

"There is 'jungle raj' in Maharashtra. They say that everything will be good in a double-engine government. There is a double-engine government in Maharashtra. Railways are under them, and law and order are under them, despite that such incidents are happening with passengers. Who will trust railways and Maharashtra? I condemn this incompetent government of Maharashtra," Alvi told ANI.

At least nine people were injured following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Sunday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The stampede occurred due to a rush on platform number 1, where a crowd gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express at Bandra Terminus station.

Following the incident, the injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital, the BMC further said.

Aaditya Thackeray
Ashwini Vaishnaw

