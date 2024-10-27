Aaditya Thackeray calls railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw 'incapable' over Bandra stampede

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday slammed Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station that injured at least nine people.

He said the incident reflected how incapable the current Railways Minister is.

"Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is," Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

"The BJP has made Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, a prabhari for BJP Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents that occur with the railways. Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers," he added.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said such railway accidents are happening in Maharashtra despite the state having a "double-engine" government.

"There is 'jungle raj' in Maharashtra. They say that everything will be good in a double-engine government. There is a double-engine government in Maharashtra. Railways are under them, and law and order are under them, despite that such incidents are happening with passengers. Who will trust railways and Maharashtra? I condemn this incompetent government of Maharashtra," Alvi told ANI.

At least nine people were injured following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Sunday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The stampede occurred due to a rush on platform number 1, where a crowd gathered for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express at Bandra Terminus station.

Following the incident, the injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital, the BMC further said.