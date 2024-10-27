Chhattisgarh police under attack by 'aggrieved' masses in different districts

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh state in recent months is witnessing repeated instances of infuriated mob attack against security personnel, even turning to vandalising the premises of various police stations.

In this October, the Chhattisgarh police were awarded the prestigious 'President's Colour' award in recognition for their “exemplary service and courage” . However, the frequent attacks by mobs on police had raised many concerns across the state.

The latest incident occurred in Balrampur district of north Chhattisgarh when a mob attacked Kotwali police personnels on Thursday and Friday following the body of a youth was found hanging in the bathroom of the police station.

The youth summoned for interrogation based on suspicion in connection with his missing wife, had “hanged himself” in the bathroom of the police station. The angry crowd protested and pelted stones at the thana damaging the properties and vehicles. The police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells as the mob turned violent. The uproarious scenes continued on the next day and the Balrampur additional SP Nimisha Pandey was thrashed by local women and the SP and the police officers fled the scene.

The deceased Gurchan Mandal, was a health care worker and was routinely summoned and grilled by the Kotwali police personnels for interrogation.

A case was registered against his wife on some domestic issue following which she went missing. The relatives of Mandal and locals accused the police of his death, though it couldn't be known if the torture by the police led Mandal to commit suicide.

Balrampur district police chief suspended Kotwali thana incharge and a constable regarding this incident.