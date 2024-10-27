Cricketer Ishan Kishan's father joins JD(U) ahead of Bihar bypolls

PATNA: Pranav Pandey, father of cricketer Ishan Kishan, on Sunday joined Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead of the Bihar assembly elections due next year. JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha inducted him into the party.

Welcoming him on the occasion, Sanjay Jha said, “Pranav Pandey is joining our party due to his faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership. This will greatly strengthen our presence, especially in the Magadh region. He is the father of cricketer Ishan Kishan, a prominent sports figure from the state.”

The development comes in the wake of the byelections to be held on four assembly seats—Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh and Tarari—on November 13. The seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha as its members. The results will be announced on November 23.

Pandey is not just known as Ishan Kishan’s father, he is also a well-known realtor. After being inducted into the party, Pandey said, “I am a soldier of the party and will work with dedication to strengthen it. Whatever responsibility will be given to me, I am ready to accept it happily.”

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan hit the headlines recently when he was named in the 15-member India Squad for the upcoming tour to Australia. This follows his earlier exclusion from the BCCI central contracts and hints at a possible return to the national team.