Face-off between RJD, JD(U) continues over Tejashwi Yadav's income

PATNA: Sparks continue to fly between RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and JD (U) MLC Neeraj Kumar as the latter continued to stick to his allegations that the former deputy chief minister ‘underreported’ his income as MLA, calling it a ‘salary ghotala’.

Tejashwi has slapped a legal notice on JD(U) leader Kumar, accusing him of defamation and seeking Rs 12.10 crore in damages besides “unconditional public apology”.

In the notice, the allegations have been called “frivolous” and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Yadav who was a “rising star of Indian politics” and enjoyed a substantial following across various social media platforms.

Kumar had accused Tejashwi of having under-reported his income and called it a “salary ghotala”. The JD(U) leader has also been accused of having made remarks about Yadav’s father and RJD president Lalu Prasad, which were “not only grossly defamatory but also deeply offensive”.

JD (U) leader alleged, “When Tejashwi holds no post, his income increases and when he is the Leader of the Opposition, his income reduces. When Tejashwi was holding no post in 2014-15, his annual income was Rs 5,18,019 and as soon as he became an MLA, his annual income reduced to Rs 1,41,750.”