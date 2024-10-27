Government launches nationwide drive against use of substandard helmets

NEW DELHI: The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has launched a special nationwide drive against the manufacture and sale of substandard helmets to protect two-wheeler riders.

The initiative comes after growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

The DoCA has written to District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

To date, there are 162 licenses of manufacturers of helmets that have been cancelled or expired. Besides, to date, a total of 27 searches and seizures have been conducted on misuse of BIS Standard Mark or Violation of quality control orders (QCO) in regards to IS 4151:2015 and cases are filed in various courts.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has enforced the QCO as of June 1, 2021, mandating that all helmets comply with the BIS standard IS 4151: 2015.

Any helmet manufactured or sold without this certification violates the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. It has been observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers.