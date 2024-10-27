India to have its own space station by 2035: Union Minister

New Delhi: India is set to launch its own space station, named "Bharatiya Antriksh Station," by 2035, as announced by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology. This announcement came during the signing of a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), aimed at integrating biotechnology with space technology and fostering a new era of scientific innovation.

According to NDTV, The MoU outlines key initiatives, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antriksh Station and the introduction of the "BioE3" policy (biotechnology for economy, environment, and employment). The collaboration will focus on areas such as microgravity research, space biotechnology, biomanufacturing, bioastronautics, and space biology.

Dr. Singh commended ISRO Chairman S. Somnath and DBT Secretary Dr. Rajesh Gokhale for their efforts in facilitating this partnership, emphasising that public-private collaboration has significantly accelerated the growth of India’s space sector. With nearly 300 startups now contributing to the space economy, this partnership is expected to enhance the national human space program and stimulate innovations in health research, novel pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and bio-based technologies for efficient waste management and recycling. reported NDTV

Additionally, Dr. Singh highlighted the Department of Biotechnology's achievement in developing India's first DNA vaccine, which garnered international recognition for the country's scientific capabilities.

In September, the Union Cabinet approved plans for India's fourth lunar mission and greenlit the construction of the first unit of the Bharatiya Antriksh Station (BAS) by 2028, with a goal of having an Indian space station operational by 2035 and an Indian astronaut landing on the Moon by 2040. The Cabinet's approval also included the development of the first module of BAS-1.