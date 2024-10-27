Indian Navy's 262 indigenous projects under advance stage

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy's institutional approach towards the indigenisation and innovation is bearing fruits with more than 250 projects covering the design and development areas. This holds significance in keeping the supply chain issues plaguing the country's several military projects.

Sources told TNIE, "262 projects in the field of design and development are at various stages of staff evaluation, of which 171 projects have been contracted under iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) scheme."

Also, the recently concluded DefConnect 4.0 saw a financial commitment of 132.5 crore to the Indian Navy's innovation efforts in a single launch of problem statements. Major equipment under indigenisation through 97 projects of TDF, Make and Revenue routes are accounting for about 850 crore, added source.

iDEX platform, under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, was launched in 2018. It aims to foster innovation & technology development in defence and aerospace by engaging innovators & entrepreneurs to deliver technologically advanced solutions for modernising the Indian Military.

The Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Defence executed by DRDO under 'Make in India' initiative.