India's Rachel Gupta crowned first Miss Grand International 2024

KOCHI: Rachel Gupta, a 20-year-old who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, has made history by becoming the first Indian and only the third Asian to be crowned Miss Grand International.
In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, Rachel, who’s currently in Bangkok, said, “Bringing such a significant achievement to my country fills me with immense pride and joy. Of course, winning the crown is just half of the journey; the real challenge now is to prove myself a worthy queen, and I am fully committed to doing so.”
The 12th edition of the pageant, which began late in September, saw participation from 68 contestants, each representing their country or territory. Twenty of them went on to the final stage, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 25.
Each contestant was selected through a national contest or, in some cases, handpicked. Rachel was crowned the winner of the Miss Grand India 2024, organised by the Galamanand Group, in August. At the national final, she also won the sub-titles of Miss Top Model, Best in Ramp Walk, Beauty with Purpose and Best National Costume.
“From the get-go, Rachel showed immense potential. Though only 20, she had been doing pageantry for a while now and this really showed in her poise, her choreography and command of the stage. She was the standout performer of the event and its deserved winner,” Shamkhan A, the show director of Miss Grand India 2024, told TNIE.
“We expected her to give everyone a run for their money at the international final. But to win is extra special. India’s first and a significant milestone,” Shamkhan added.
Rachel began modelling in 2022, at the age of 18. That same year, she was crowned Miss SuperTalent of the World at the 15th edition of the pageant held in Paris, France. Her run-up to the final of the latest pageant included a swimsuit and sportswear competition, a national costume parade, a preliminary competition, a closed interview session and the final show.
Rachel was crowned as the winner by the outgoing titleholder, Luciana Fuster of Peru. On her win, the Miss Grand International team wrote on social media. “She embodies beauty, elegance and true talent. May her journey to success shine even brighter with each step she takes.”
In her final speech, Rachel urged world leaders “to stop fighting and start respecting each other and to make sure that there are enough resources for everyone on this planet.” The runners-up of the pageant are Christine Juliane Opiaza of the Philippines, Thae Su Nyein of Myanmar, and Safietou Kabengele of France.
The last time India came close to winning the coveted title was in 2018, when Meenakshi Chaudhary, who hails from Haryana, was crowned the first runner-up. The maiden edition of Miss Grand International was held in 2013.
Excerpts from TNIE’s exclusive interview with Rachel Gupta follows:
Rachel Gupta, congratulations on being crowned Miss Grand International. How does it feel to achieve this honour?
Thank you! Bringing such a significant achievement to my country fills me with immense pride and joy. As I said, winning the crown is just half of the journey; the real challenge awaits — is to prove myself a worthy queen.
Can you elaborate on your preparation and training for the contest?
My preparation began three years ago, and during that time, I honed every skill — walking, speaking, maintaining posture, and paying attention to countless details. Though three years might sound lengthy, it truly felt like only scratching the surface. What the world sees is the glamour, but behind the scenes, there’s an immense amount of hard work invested in each detail. There’s hardly time to glamorise the process when you're deeply involved in it.
What was the biggest challenge you faced in the finals?
The biggest challenge in any international competition is being away from home and family. Each day brings new highs and lows, and without family close by, it can be emotionally challenging. Additionally, as a vegan, finding suitable food options while travelling is often a struggle.
How did you start your journey in modelling, and how did your family and friends react?
My entire family is in the medical field, and I was a straight-A student with plans to attend an Ivy League school. One day, my sister and I decided to audition for some of India’s top modelling agencies, and when we both received offers, I was thrilled! My family has always been supportive of my dreams and career choices. Ultimately, it’s up to me to back my decisions with hard work and dedication.
Now that you've gained international exposure, what are your insights on the modelling scene in India compared to abroad?
India's modelling industry is incredibly progressive and highly professional. The shows I’ve been part of are meticulously organised, starting and finishing on schedule. I feel fortunate to have been born in India and to work here; despite my travels, nothing quite compares to being at home.
You are the first Indian and only the third Asian to win the Miss Grand International crown. What are your plans moving forward?
My focus will be on using this platform responsibly and purposefully, representing my country and values on a global stage. I want to contribute meaningfully to causes I believe in and inspire others along the way.
What advice would you give to young aspirants who want to pursue a career in modelling?
My advice to young people — whether in modelling or any other field — is to follow their passions. When you pursue something that brings you happiness and fulfilment, success naturally follows. Don’t let the practicalities of the world limit your dreams. If you can envision it, you can achieve it.