Minister Amit Shah calls for regime change in WB, promises 'Achhe Din', an end to infiltration

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a regime change in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that it would usher in Achhe din (good days) and restore peace by curbing infiltration.

Speaking at Bangaon in the North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, Mr. Shah criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, alleging corruption and a lack of governance. “The money that Prime Minister Modi sends is misused because of corruption. Don’t worry. With the counting of votes in the 2026 elections in Bengal, achhe din will start,” he stated.

Mr Shah’s comments come ahead of the November 13 bypolls in six Assembly constituencies. He emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to putting an end to infiltration, which he linked to the region’s peace and development. “Bring change in Bengal in 2026, and the BJP will stop infiltration. Peace will return to Bengal only when infiltration is stopped,” the senior BJP leader remarked. “Development is the only goal of the Modi government,” he added.

Highlighting the issue of illegal immigration, Mr. Shah argued that controlling borders and halting infiltration are crucial for restoring law and order in the state. “Infiltration must stop to bring peace to Bengal,” he remarked, urging residents to support a political shift in 2026.