No response from India to 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Jaishankar

MUMBAI: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Sunday said that Mumbai has become a powerful symbol of counter-terrorism globally.

He further stressed that the country must not repeat the mistakes of the past and India should take a stance against terrorism.

The remarks by Jaishankar came while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

Addressing the reporters, Jaishankar said, "Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world. When we were a member of the UNSC, we were president of the counter-terrorism committee. We held the security council meeting for the first time in the hotel where a terrorist attack took place, in Mumbai. When the world sees - who is standing firm in front of this challenge of terrorism, people say - India."

He further said that Mumbai faced a terrorist attack and there was no response from the Indian side. He said, "Today, we are leaders in fighting terrorism... We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. There was an attack on this city and there was no response. That is not good for us..."

He added, "When we talk of zero tolerance against terror, it is clear that when somebody does something, there will be a response. We also have to expose. It is not acceptable that you are doing business during the daytime and indulging in terror during the night and I have to pretend that everything is okay. This India will not accept it. This is what has changed. We are very clear, we need to expose terrorism."

Jaishankar has been vocal about India's stance on terrorism, emphasising the need for zero tolerance. At the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, he reaffirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism.

He had said, "Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected. International law should be adhered to, without exception. And there should be zero tolerance for terrorism."

Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated attacks on India's financial capital.