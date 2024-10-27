Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls for appointment of full-time AAP state president

CHANDIGARH: Will the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president be changed? Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has served as the party’s state unit convener for the last seven years, today expressed his desire for a full-time state unit president to be appointed. Mann indicated that he intended to step down from the post to ensure focused leadership for the party in Punjab.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election rally at Chabbewal during a by-election campaign, the Chief Minister said, “I have been the President of AAP in Punjab for the last seven years. As Chief Minister, I have huge responsibilities, overseeing 13-14 departments. While I have been fulfilling my duties as state president with full dedication, I believe the AAP needs a dedicated president to handle party responsibilities full-time. I will discuss with the party high command the appointment of a full-time AAP state unit president in Punjab so that responsibilities can be distributed.”
Mann further stated, “We currently have a working president, but a full-time appointment would allow the organisation to function smoothly and give each leader a clear role.” He suggested that appointing zone-level presidents could also enhance delegation and efficiency within the party structure.
Sources indicate that Mann, who has held the state presidency since January 2019, may soon be replaced, with speculation in political circles about the possible appointment of a senior Hindu leader to the position. “This debate has been circulating in power circles, as changes in the organisational structure of the state unit of the party seem inevitable,” commented a party leader on the condition of anonymity.
As Chief Minister for the past two and a half years, Mann’s call for a full-time AAP state president also reflects his belief in creating leadership opportunities for other members within the party.