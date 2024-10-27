Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls for appointment of full-time AAP state president

CHANDIGARH: Will the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president be changed? Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has served as the party’s state unit convener for the last seven years, today expressed his desire for a full-time state unit president to be appointed. Mann indicated that he intended to step down from the post to ensure focused leadership for the party in Punjab.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election rally at Chabbewal during a by-election campaign, the Chief Minister said, “I have been the President of AAP in Punjab for the last seven years. As Chief Minister, I have huge responsibilities, overseeing 13-14 departments. While I have been fulfilling my duties as state president with full dedication, I believe the AAP needs a dedicated president to handle party responsibilities full-time. I will discuss with the party high command the appointment of a full-time AAP state unit president in Punjab so that responsibilities can be distributed.”