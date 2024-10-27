Punjab police seize 105 kg of heroin, arrest two in major cross-border drug bust

CHANDIGARH: In one of the largest-ever heroin seizures in Punjab, police have dismantled a cross-border smuggling ring, arresting two associates of Turkey-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar.
The operation led to the recovery of 105 kg of heroin, 31.93 kg of caffeine anhydrous, 17 kg of dextromethorphan (DMR), and six weapons, including five foreign-made pistols and one country-made pistol. The smugglers allegedly used a water route, transporting the drugs from Pakistan in large rubber tubes.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala.
In addition to the substantial heroin haul, the police teams also seized a large quantity of scheduled drugs, including caffeine anhydrous and dextromethorphan. “Investigations revealed that the accused were using these scheduled drugs as multiplying agents to increase the heroin quantity by four times,” Yadav said.
The operation was initiated after the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar received intelligence input indicating that Nav Bhullar, a foreign-based smuggler with Pakistani connections, was managing a smuggling network through associates staying in rented accommodation on Colony Lady Road in Baba Bakala.
Following the intel, a special intelligence-led operation was launched, and a checkpoint was established under the supervision of DSP CI Amritsar Balbir Singh in Baba Bakala. The police arrested Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kumar at this checkpoint, recovering 7 kg of heroin from their Volkswagen Virtus (registration PB02-DY-3031). The car was subsequently impounded.
Based on the statements of the accused, the police conducted further raids, uncovering an additional 98 kg of heroin, along with weapons, caffeine anhydrous, and DMR, from their rented premises. The route and methods used to smuggle the narcotics are currently under investigation.
Further investigations are ongoing to establish the cartel’s wider network, with police teams actively hunting additional suspects. A case has been registered under sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and section 25 of the Arms Act, at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.