Punjab police seize 105 kg of heroin, arrest two in major cross-border drug bust

CHANDIGARH: In one of the largest-ever heroin seizures in Punjab, police have dismantled a cross-border smuggling ring, arresting two associates of Turkey-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar.

The operation led to the recovery of 105 kg of heroin, 31.93 kg of caffeine anhydrous, 17 kg of dextromethorphan (DMR), and six weapons, including five foreign-made pistols and one country-made pistol. The smugglers allegedly used a water route, transporting the drugs from Pakistan in large rubber tubes.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the arrested individuals were identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala.

In addition to the substantial heroin haul, the police teams also seized a large quantity of scheduled drugs, including caffeine anhydrous and dextromethorphan. “Investigations revealed that the accused were using these scheduled drugs as multiplying agents to increase the heroin quantity by four times,” Yadav said.