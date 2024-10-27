Report: Six in ten believe country accepts too many immigrants; concerns over 'fake' refugees rise

CHANDIGARH: A majority of Canadians now feel there is too much immigration in the country, with six in ten (58 per cent) believing Canada accepts too many immigrants, according to a study titled Canadian Public Opinion about Immigration and Refugees. Conducted by the Environics Institute, this research—Canada's longest-running survey—was published on the Institute's website this week.

Founded by Michael Adams in 2006, the Environics Institute aims to conduct in-depth public opinion and social research on issues shaping Canada’s future. The latest Focus Canada study highlights a significant shift in public sentiment, noting a 14-percentage point increase since 2023 in the number of Canadians who feel immigration levels are excessive.

This builds on a 17-point rise from the previous year (2022 to 2023), marking the fastest change over two years since Focus Canada first asked this question in 1977. The current level reflects the highest proportion of Canadians expressing this view since 1998.

“The latest findings suggest the balance of public opinion about the volume of immigration currently being admitted into the country has effectively flipped from being acceptable (if not valuable) to problematic,” the study notes.

The study further reveals that opinions on immigration diverge sharply across federal political party lines, with 80 per cent of Conservative Party supporters agreeing that Canada accepts too many immigrants. Similar sentiments have increased among supporters of the Liberal Party (45 per cent) and NDP (36 per cent) as well.