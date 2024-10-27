Rise in human-wildlife conflicts in HP as black bear, leopard populations thrive: Wildlife census

CHANDIGARH: Human-wildlife conflicts are increasing in Himachal Pradesh, with Asiatic black bears and leopards being major contributors, according to the recent wildlife census titled Population Estimation and Assessment of Human-Wildlife Conflict released by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

The report highlights that these animals, whose primary prey consists of sheep, goats, cattle, and occasionally dogs, are increasingly coming into conflict with humans, particularly in the districts of Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and parts of Sirmaur. The census identified approximately 529 black bears and 510 leopards across the state, with 307 bears and 333 leopards being individually recorded.

The study reveals that leopards are responsible for conflicts in 30.85% of the affected areas, while black bears account for 18.65%. Among the attacks, 83.79% target sheep and goats, followed by cattle at 13.20%, and horses at 4.75%. Leopards also occasionally prey on dogs, with 3.40% of such incidents reported, though there are no records of dog predation by black bears.

The report states, “The human settlements constructed in isolated areas near forests are a key factor behind attacks,” highlighting that the growth of human population around protected areas, encroachment, and increasing reliance on forests are significant contributors to these conflicts.