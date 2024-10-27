SHO, others booked on murder charge after man dies in police custody in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Police on Sunday lodged an FIR on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against the SHO of Chinhat police station here and others after the family of a 30-year-old man, who died in police custody, alleged that he was beaten to death by the cops, officials said.

The incident evoked a strong reaction from the opposition parties, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying "the term police custody" should be changed to "torture house", while senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the "BJP has established such a jungle raj in the state where police have become synonymous with brutality".

A resident of Jainabad in the Chinhat area here, Mohit Kumar was arrested in connection with a case on Saturday.

He died at a hospital while in custody following which his family members alleged police brutality as the cause of his death, police said.

Taking note of the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, an FIR under sections 103 (1) (Punishment for murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS has been registered against inspector Ashwani Chaturvedi, Station House Officer at the Chinhat police station, and others including some unidentified persons, Additional Commissioner of Police Vibhuti Khand Radha Ram Singh told reporters on Sunday.

A detailed probe is on into the matter, he said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem which will be videographed, the officer added.

A CCTV clip went viral on social media purportedly showing the victim lying in the lockup.

The family members of the deceased accused the police of deliberately leaking only a small portion of the footage to save their back, claiming that Kumar was beaten to death by the cops.