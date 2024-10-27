Uttarakhand monsoon tragedy: 82 lives lost, landslides double in 2024

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is battling an unprecedented surge in landslides, triggered by relentless monsoon rains, with the number of incidents skyrocketing to twice the count recorded in 2023.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 23 this year, the Himalayan state has witnessed 1,521 landslides in just 17 days, with the number rising to 1,813 by the end of the monsoon season, official sources said.

"The situation is extremely fragile," said a senior official. "We are working round-the-clock to mitigate the risks and ensure public safety." Devastating rains and floods in landslide-prone areas have claimed 82 lives and left 28 people missing in Uttarakhand this monsoon season, official sources confirmed.

The fatalities include three in Almora, eight each in Chamoli and Champawat, seven in Dehradun, three in Haridwar, eight in Nainital, three in Pauri Garhwal, four in Pithoragarh, 20 in Rudraprayag, six in Tehri, 10 in Udham Singh Nagar, and two in Uttarkashi.