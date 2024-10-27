Uttarakhand monsoon tragedy: 82 lives lost, landslides double in 2024

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is battling an unprecedented surge in landslides, triggered by relentless monsoon rains, with the number of incidents skyrocketing to twice the count recorded in 2023.
Since the onset of monsoon on June 23 this year, the Himalayan state has witnessed 1,521 landslides in just 17 days, with the number rising to 1,813 by the end of the monsoon season, official sources said.
"The situation is extremely fragile," said a senior official. "We are working round-the-clock to mitigate the risks and ensure public safety." Devastating rains and floods in landslide-prone areas have claimed 82 lives and left 28 people missing in Uttarakhand this monsoon season, official sources confirmed.
The fatalities include three in Almora, eight each in Chamoli and Champawat, seven in Dehradun, three in Haridwar, eight in Nainital, three in Pauri Garhwal, four in Pithoragarh, 20 in Rudraprayag, six in Tehri, 10 in Udham Singh Nagar, and two in Uttarkashi.
Twenty-eight people are reported missing, while 544 livestock have perished in the disaster.
Speaking to TNIE, Vinod Kumar Suman, State Secretary for Disaster Management, said, "While rain-induced landslides are unavoidable, we're investigating possible causes behind landslides in areas where rainfall wasn't a factor", adding, he said, "We have begun analyzing the potential causes behind these incidents."
The State Disaster Management Secretary Suman revealed that a special meeting was held at the State Secretariat on Saturday to analyze landslide damage and prepare 15 years' worth of data. This study will enable the state to tackle future challenges effectively.
"We have decided to compile data on landslide damage over the past 15 years," the Secretary said. "By studying this data, we will be better equipped to handle future disasters."
The state aims to develop a strategy based on lessons learned from past disasters, particularly those that occurred in the last 10-15 years.
"Accuracy in weather forecasting has been exceptional this time, with IMD's support playing a crucial role," said Secretary Suman.
Encouraged by this success, the state has proposed increasing Automated Weather Stations (AWS) through district-level initiatives.
The state's disaster management department effectively took precautionary measures in Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar, and Kedarnath, leveraging AWS capabilities.
Data from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reveals a disturbing trend in Uttarakhand's landslide activity. Between 1988 and 2023, the state recorded 12,319 landslides, with a sharp increase in recent years:
Landslide frequency spikes:
Year Number of landslides
- 2018: 216
- 2019: 254
- 2020: 328
- 2021: 354
- 2022: 245
- 2023: Over 1,100 landslides
- 2024 (till date): 1,813 landslides