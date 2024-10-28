Army major saves two boys from drowning in Nagaland

GUWAHATI: An Army major is being hailed for rescuing two children from drowning in the Dhansiri River in Nagaland. Two boys, aged 5 and 6 years, were playing near the riverbank when they accidentally fell into the deep and muddy water. They attempted to stay afloat but the currents swept them downstream.

Incidentally, Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri was passing by the area when he heard the cries of a woman and the two boys for help.

“Disregarding his personal safety, the officer sprang into action. Being a trained swimmer, he dove into the river and fought against the currents, slush and vegetation to reach the struggling children and managed to bring both boys safely to the shore by displaying extraordinary bravery and determination,” a defence statement said.

The officer is posted at the Rangapahar Military Station, the army’s 3 Corps headquarters, in the Dimapur district.

The statement said the boys suffered no serious injuries and were reunited with their grateful families.

“Local residents and eyewitnesses lauded Major Attri for his heroism and presence of mind, which prevented a potential tragedy,” the statement further stated.

The officer could not be reached for comment. The army hailed his courageous and selfless act.

“Heroism knows no bounds! Kudos to the brave #IndianArmy officer, Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri, of @Spearcorps, who selflessly saved 2 boys from drowning in the Dhansiri river, Dimapur, #Nagaland, disregarding his personal safety,” PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and South Arunachal posted on X.