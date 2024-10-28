As millers complain, expert panel set up to study poor yield of key paddy variety

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said, “There were no complaints related to PR-126 variety since its adoption in 2016. It is understood that complaints are now being made because of a rise in hybrid varieties that are marketed in the name of PR-126 in Punjab.”

The Centre said a study was assigned to IIT-Kharagpur for reviewing the present OTR of the paddy variety. “Tests are being conducted in different rice-procuring states including Punjab,” said Sanjeev Chopra, secretary of the department of food and public distribution.

Being a short-duration variety, PR-126 matures in just 125 days and requires less water. But millers say it is often ready in 110 days, resulting in a rice production ratio of 62 to 64 kg. Lesser rice yield is forcing mill owners to absorb the loss as the Centre demands the full quota of 67 kg per quintal of paddy.