Bihar MP Pappu Yadav demands Z category security after Bishnoi gang threat

PATNA: Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday demanded Z category security for him after being threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav called Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Raj and sent a recording of a threat to kill him sent by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, responsible for firing outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai.

The MP said that he received call from an unknown caller on his mobile phone. The anonymous caller said that Lawrence Bishnoi was keeping a close watch on his activities ever since he (Yadav) made declaration that he would eliminate the gang if allowed to do so.

“The kingpin of the gang, Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati jail is trying to contact you, but could not connect to you due to jammers installed at the jail. The gang is surveying several locations and intend to kill you,” Yadav said quoting the anonymous caller.

During investigation, it came to light that the call was made from an UAE number. The caller suggested Yadav not to interfere into the affairs of the gang and keep himself away from the Salman Khan case.

“It would be better not to interfere into Salman Khan case,” the caller told Yadav. The MP further said, “I have already informed the state police chief about the matter and he is looking into it,” Yadav said, adding that police would take action against the caller.

Yadav has also sent a letter to union home minister Amit Shah, demanding to enhance his security from Y category to Z category. He also demanded to be escorted by a police team in every district of Bihar and special security arrangements at the place of any event of public gathering.

“I hope the union home minister will certainly look into my demand,” he told the media. Yadav recent met Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, in Mumbai on October 24.

He also expressed his desire to meet actor Salman Khan, but he was unable to meet him due to his busy schedule.

Yadav had earlier described Lawrence Bishnoi gang a ‘thug’ and said that it was a group of insignificant criminals. He had said, “If law permits me, I will dismantle the entire network of a cheap criminal like Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer posted at police headquarters said that they would look into the matter if a formal complaint is lodged with the police.

Yadav is known for his muscle power in Kosi region. He was once at daggers drown with former MP Anand Mohan, whose wife Lovely Anand is currently an MP from Sheohar in Bihar. Anand Mohan’s son Chetan Anand is an MLA in Bihar assembly. Yadav’s name had figured in the killing of former MLA Ajit Sarkar but was later let off by the court for lack of evidence against him.