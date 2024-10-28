Coast Guard launches two fast patrol vessels with over 60 per cent indigenous content

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday simultaneously launched two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) 'Adamya' and 'Akshar', with over 60% indigenous content, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL).

The ICG in a statement said, "These advanced FPVs will help ICG protect offshore assets and island territories, with their primary role of protection, monitoring, control and surveillance."

The vessels are part of the contract signed with GSL for eight such FPVs to be built at a cost of Rs 473 crore.

"Each FPV has a length of 52m, breadth of 8m, max speed of 27 knots, Controllable Pitch Propeller-based propulsion system and displacement of 320 tons. The ships have been designed and constructed to meet the specific requirements of the ICG under stringent dual class certification of American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping," the ICG added. At present, it comprises more than 180 surface ships.

For the first time the two vessels were launched simultaneously utilising the state-of-art Ship Lift System. The FPVs were inaugurated and named in a ceremonious way by Priya Paramesh in the presence of Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani, and veterans to chants from the 'Atharva Veda'.