Coast Guard launches two fast patrol vessels with over 60 per cent indigenous content
NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday simultaneously launched two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) 'Adamya' and 'Akshar', with over 60% indigenous content, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL).
The ICG in a statement said, "These advanced FPVs will help ICG protect offshore assets and island territories, with their primary role of protection, monitoring, control and surveillance."
The vessels are part of the contract signed with GSL for eight such FPVs to be built at a cost of Rs 473 crore.
"Each FPV has a length of 52m, breadth of 8m, max speed of 27 knots, Controllable Pitch Propeller-based propulsion system and displacement of 320 tons. The ships have been designed and constructed to meet the specific requirements of the ICG under stringent dual class certification of American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping," the ICG added. At present, it comprises more than 180 surface ships.
For the first time the two vessels were launched simultaneously utilising the state-of-art Ship Lift System. The FPVs were inaugurated and named in a ceremonious way by Priya Paramesh in the presence of Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani, and veterans to chants from the 'Atharva Veda'.
The ships, as a tradition, are launched by a lady after the hull is completed and the machinery and major systems get fitted into it while it is at dry dock. Now the remaining activities and equipment trials will be carried out followed by sea trials before they are commissioned.
Addressing the gathering, DG, ICG appreciated the efforts of GSL and various industries in ensuring that all ship-building requirements of ICG are fulfilled indigenously. Congratulating employees of GSL on achieving this critical milestone, he exhorted them to ensure that the march towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence is pursued in the right earnest.
The ceremony was attended by Chairman & Managing Director, GSL, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and senior officials from the Indian Navy, ICG, GSL and the classification societies.