Complicated registration process on NMR portal causing headache to doctors

NEW DELHI: Thousands of MBBS doctors are struggling to register on the National Medical Register (NMR) portal, which was launched with much fanfare by Union Health Minister JP Nadda in August.
Now, the doctors are asked not only to upload Aadhaar, but also an affidavit if their names or state medical council names do not match the current data.
This is especially so in the case of Kerala, where the state medical council name has changed, resulting in doctors running from pillar to post to register themselves with the NMR, a comprehensive database for allopathic doctors in India.
Dr KV Asokan, national president of the Indian Medical Association, said that doctors’ registration has become quite complicated and they will take it up with the National Medical Commission (NMC). “We will take it up. It is a technical problem and must be rectified. It can be easily resolved. The NMC has to simplify the procedure and change the format. They have to delink the registration with the Aadhaar,” he said.
Asokan also said they had a discussion with NMC chairman Dr BN Gangadhar about the NMR portal. “This single registration process will help doctors practice in more than one state. They don’t have to get a license to practice in multiple states. Earlier, it was difficult for doctors as they had to obtain a no-objection certificate from their medical council before operating in another state. Doctors were facing a lot of harassment and hardship.”
The NMR is mandated under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019, which states that the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of NMC shall maintain a national register in electronic form containing the name, address, and all recognised qualifications of a licensed medical practitioner.
Dr Asokan said doctors in Kerala especially are finding it difficult to register themselves in NMR as the name of the state medical council has been changed from Travancore Cochin Medical Council to the Kerala State Medical Council. The doctors are now being asked to file an affidavit to confirm the name change.