Complicated registration process on NMR portal causing headache to doctors

NEW DELHI: Thousands of MBBS doctors are struggling to register on the National Medical Register (NMR) portal, which was launched with much fanfare by Union Health Minister JP Nadda in August.

Now, the doctors are asked not only to upload Aadhaar, but also an affidavit if their names or state medical council names do not match the current data.

This is especially so in the case of Kerala, where the state medical council name has changed, resulting in doctors running from pillar to post to register themselves with the NMR, a comprehensive database for allopathic doctors in India.