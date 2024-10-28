Cryptic 'Pakistan Zindabad' post hours after Jabalpur ordnance factory explosion sparks probe

BHOPAL: A cryptic post with a video shared on X from an account named 'Pakistan Zindabad' has kept the cops in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh as well as the state police's counter-intelligence wing on their toes.

The video was from the Jabalpur ordnance factory and was shared shortly after a blast ripped through the factory, killing two employees and injuring 11 others.

The post stated, "I speak It was a pleasure to visit Khamaria Ordnance factory, Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh. Thank you for the hospitality. I have spoken the wisdom is yours." alongside the tagline “Love Pak Armies.” The post was made on the night of October 22, just hours after the explosion.

The explosion occurred on the morning of October 22 at the Khamaria Ordnance Factory, approximately 20 km from Jabalpur district headquarters. It resulted in the deaths of two workers, Alexander Toppo and Randhir Kumar, and left over 12 others injured.

The explosion took place during the processing of a Russian Picoda bomb, the blast also caused substantial damage to the facility. Tragically, one of the deceased workers, Alexander Toppo's body was severely fragmented and scattered across a large area, identified only through small fragments such as hair and ears.

Jabalpur police, under Additional SP Samar Verma, are investigating the origin and significance of the post. While the factory management is handling the explosion inquiry, they reported no evidence of external involvement. A senior officer in Bhopal noted that the counter-intelligence wing is also examining the situation. Verma stated, "We're working to trace the post's origin and understand its relevance. As of now, no external factors have been found linked to the October 22 incident."

In Bhopal, a senior officer at the state police headquarters informed The New Indian Express that there is no explicit indication in the social media post. Nonetheless, the counter-intelligence wing of the state police is actively investigating the matter.