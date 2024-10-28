Dhami re-elected as SGPC president for fourth consecutive term

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami has been re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini-parliament of Sikhs, for the fourth consecutive term.

A total of 142 votes were polled and Dhami got 107 votes, while on the other hand, Bibi Jagir Kaur could secure only 33 votes and two votes were declared invalid.

Of the 148 members, only 142 turned up to participate in the election process for the top post of the apex gurdwara body at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex at Amritsar.

Raghujit Singh Virk was elected as senior vice-president unopposed, and Baldev Singh Kalyan and Sher Singh were elected as junior vice-president and general secretary, respectively. Meanwhile, the 11-member executive was also nominated.

Dhami has been the SGPC president for consecutive four terms - 2021-2022, 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. He had replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur as the chief in the 2021-2022 election and his tenure as president of the Sikh body remained non-controversial.