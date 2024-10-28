Four Indians from Gujarat killed in car crash in Canada

OTTAWA: Four Indian nationals were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames in Canada's Ontario province, authorities said.

The accident occurred last week on Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area of Toronto city, police said in a press release.

The five people, between the ages of 25-32, were travelling in a Tesla when it "lost control and struck the guard rail and then a concrete pillar" before bursting into flames, the press release said.

"We have gathered some evidence so far to suggest that speed was a factor," Toronto Police Duty Inspector Phillip Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Toronto Sun newspaper.