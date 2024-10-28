Hand grenade, 'warning note' found outside college in Imphal

GUWAHATI: The police recovered a hand grenade along with a “warning note” from the entrance of GP Women’s College in the Manipur capital Imphal on Monday morning.

Through the note, the miscreants demanded that the authorities honour the “rights of proletarian students’ free education movement”.

The college is less than 100 meters away from the Raj Bhawan.

Police and bomb disposal squad reached the site after being alerted. The grenade, spotted by passers-by, was later defused at the Lamphel Game Village area in the Imphal West district.

The incident comes a day after a group of unidentified armed men placed a hand grenade at the residence of the proprietor of a private hospital in Thoubal district and threatened his family members at gunpoint.