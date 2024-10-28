Hoax bomb threats: NIA deploys BTAC teams at major airports across country

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has increased security measures at airports across the country due to hoax threat calls to airlines.

They have deployed Bomb Threat Assessment Committees (BTAC) at major civil aviation facilities, staffed by officers from their cyber wing, officials reported on Monday.

It is to be noted here that for the past two weeks, Indian airline operators have reported receiving over 400 hoax calls, prompting widespread concern regarding the potential implications for passenger safety and national security.

The officials said that to effectively deal with emerging situations out of such threats, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) cyber wing has launched a comprehensive analysis of these threat calls coming from overseas and its investigation is focused on determining the motives behind threatening calls and assessing their authenticity.