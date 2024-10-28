Jaipur Diary | IAS Tina Dabi’s bows five times before BJP leader

IAS officer and social media sensation Tina Dabi is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for her policy work or inspirational posts. A video of Dabi bowing repeatedly - five times in seven seconds - before BJP leader Satish Poonia has set the internet abuzz. The incident occurred on Thursday at the flag-off event for new garbage collection rickshaws under her ‘Navo Barmer’ project. As District Collector Dabi welcomed Poonia, who was busy checking his phone, she went into an unexpected flurry of bows – but Poonia, engrossed in a phone call, barely noticed.

BJP’s renaming politics sparks buzz in Jaipur

Before the BJP completes its first year of the formation of its government in Rajasthan, the renaming spree has begun. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has renamed thirteen prominent spots across the city. The areas renamed include mixed-communities, some with a history of communal tension. Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma and Hawamahal MLA Balmukund Acharya were pressing for changes. Jaipur’s iconic Zenana Hospital is now Mata Yashoda Hospital, while Hasanpura colony will now be called Haripura. Jaipur’s Chandpole Circle has been renamed as Maharishi Valmiki Circle.