Maharashtra: BJP’s ‘back Raj son’ call raises heat

MUMBAI: The candidature of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit from Mahim-Dadar assembly seat is turning into a flash point between the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP. The BJP has asked Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar to withdraw his nomination, but he has refused.

Sources said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Sarvankar to his official residence at Varsha bungalow on Sunday and asked him to withdraw his nomination and extend support to Amit. The meeting was reportedly attended by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. However, Sarvankar stuck to his ground.

Sarvankar repeatedly stuck to his claim over the seat saying he has represented it many terms. “If BJP is really concerned about Amit Thackeray, it should offer him an MLC seat from its quota so that he doesn’t have to contest the election. I will not change my decision,” he said. “BJP should not put pressure on me,” he added.

BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said the MNS chief had supported the MahaYuti in the Lok sabha polls unconditionally support. “If Raj Thackeray, who has retained his stance over Hindutva, cherishes our relationships, and has announced his son’s candidature, then we as MahaYuti should extend support to his son,” Shelar said.

“I believe MahaYuti should maintain this friendship even if Uddhav Thackeray feels differently. We are not against Sada Sarvankar. But I sincerely feel that as MahaYuti, everyone needs to take a positive political stance. This will convey a positive message to the people of Maharashtra,” said Shelar.