Nation

Manipur: Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan

Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it, an officer said.
Security personnel stand guard outside the Raj Bhavan in Imphal West, Manipur.
Security personnel stand guard outside the Raj Bhavan in Imphal West, Manipur.FILE | ANI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

IMPHAL: A hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women's College, located less than 100 meters from the Raj Bhavan here, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident triggered panic among passersby.

Police, after being informed about the grenade, cordoned off the area and were working to remove it, an officer said.

The college is located less than 100 metres from Raj Bhavan and 300 metres from the chief minister's official residence and Manipur Police headquarters.

The incident comes amid several educational institutions in Imphal Valley reporting extortion threats.

Manipur
Manipur Raj Bhavan

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com